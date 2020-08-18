Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials in Blytheville to give update on COVID-19 response

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon in Blytheville.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 410 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That brings the state’s total to 53,487 total cases and 619 deaths.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: