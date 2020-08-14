Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson extends state of emergency, high school sports receive guidelines to continue on as planned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 587 with 52,392 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an August 14 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Hutchinson announced he has signed another executive order that extends the state of emergency public health emergency another 60 days.

The Governor said this about testing; “We have got to make more progress but headed in better direction,”

He said we are running a little behind the goal for August at 73,150 for the month.

The Governor then also talked about issuing a directive to superintendents that gave guidelines on outdoor and indoor plans for school sports this Fall.

He said facilities will be expected to not go over 66% capacity, socially distance and wear masks.

He also said bands and music teams guidelines will be on the website by tonight.

Dr. Romero then took the podium to talk about case numbers in the state. He said that we have 6,359 active cases in the state, 62 of those in nursing homes, 778 cases in corrections facilities and 5,519 community cases.

The hospitalizations went down 7 from yesterday to 466 in total. Ventilator patients went up 1 to 113 in total.

Dr. Romero reminded everyone to “maintain social distancing, masks, washing hands”

