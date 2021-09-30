Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,004 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced 1,004 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, September 30.

There are 10,385 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 727 people are hospitalized and 211 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,691.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 98
  • Benton – 81
  • Washington – 65

Of the state’s 3,804,630 vaccine doses, 2,908,999 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 292,832 people have received only their first dose, while 1,336,561 people are fully vaccinated.

