Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1011 new cases, 6 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1011 new cases and six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, August 7.

“I’ll point out that we did have a very good day in testing,” Hutchinson said.

The state reported 6224 test results over the last 24 hours.

The top counties reporting new cases Friday include:

  • Pulaski – 182
  • Jefferson – 61
  • Craighead – 53
  • Mississippi – 44
  • Sebastian – 43
  • Washington – 41
  • Independence -40
  • Benton – 32

Hutchinson said about 100 of the cases in Pulaski County were related to a correctional facility.

“Whenever you look at over the last five or six days, it’s been very flat. I think everybody sees that it’s been very flat. Obviously today there’s been a spike up, but you look at the overall trend line as flat,” Hutchinson said.

There are now 7158 cases considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

  • 6418 in the general community
  • 687 in correctional facilities
  • 53 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 523 (+9), including 116 patients on ventilators.

The number of cases considered recovered by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 40,360 (+805) on Friday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Friday, August 7 below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers