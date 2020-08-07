Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1011 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1011 new cases and six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, August 7.

“I’ll point out that we did have a very good day in testing,” Hutchinson said.

The state reported 6224 test results over the last 24 hours.

The top counties reporting new cases Friday include:

Pulaski – 182

Jefferson – 61

Craighead – 53

Mississippi – 44

Sebastian – 43

Washington – 41

Independence -40

Benton – 32

Hutchinson said about 100 of the cases in Pulaski County were related to a correctional facility.

“Whenever you look at over the last five or six days, it’s been very flat. I think everybody sees that it’s been very flat. Obviously today there’s been a spike up, but you look at the overall trend line as flat,” Hutchinson said.

There are now 7158 cases considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6418 in the general community

687 in correctional facilities

53 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 523 (+9), including 116 patients on ventilators.

The number of cases considered recovered by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 40,360 (+805) on Friday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Friday, August 7 below: