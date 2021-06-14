Coronavirus in Arkansas: 103 new cases, two additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 103 new COVID-19 cases and two additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, June 14.

There are 2,035 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 203 people are hospitalized and 48 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,863.

There have been 29,430 PCR tests this month and 13,958 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 22

Benton – 11

Saline, Washington – 7

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,051,260 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 230,049 people have received only their first dose, while 945,926 people are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to march toward our goal of 50% of Arkansans vaccinated by the end of July. While we’re getting closer, we are not there yet. The doses are available across the state, so stop by a pharmacy today to get your shot,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.