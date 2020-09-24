Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1030 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1030 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, September 24.

There are now 6672 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 68,902 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 76,676 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1097.

A total of 457 (-11) people are hospitalized and 97 (+7) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 91
  • Jefferson – 69
  • Washington – 63
  • Benton – 58
  • Sebastian – 41

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

