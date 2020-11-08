Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,038 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

Arkansas saw 916 confirmed cases coupled with 122 probable for a total of 1,038 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.

The number of active cases increased by 328 to a total of 12,480.

17 additional Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death count to 2,085.

Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 741. Of those 741 COVID-19 patients, 103 are currently on ventilators.

The ADH also broke down the case number increases by county. The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases are Sebastian; 134, Pulaski; 97, Washington; 76, Craighead; 59 and Benton; 58.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Twitter Sunday with the updated numbers.

“There are 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week,” Hutchinson said, “Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other. Follow the guidelines.”