Eureka Springs, AR - Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will reopen to the publicJune 1, 2020, following a 10-week closure in the midst of COVID-19. But because of the ability for felines to contract the virus, TCWR is taking extra precautions as they open their doors to the public.Masks will be required for everyone on the premises ages 3 and up. TCWR will provide masks for those who do not have their own. Regular tours will still be offered seven days a week, but only at 10 AM, 12 PM, and 2PM. Each tour will have a max of 60 people; those people will then be broken up into groups of ten. Guides will remain with groups for the entirety of the visit, including in the Discovery Area that is typically an on-your-own walk-through.

Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Refuge, but the only way to guarantee a spot on the desired tour is to reserve tickets ahead of time through a new ticketing system that will be launching on TCWR’s website next week. Those with a TCWR membership will need to call in order to reserve a tour spot.There will be no riding tours until further notice. This includes exclusive tours, such as Coffee with a Curator and Carnivore Caravan. Those who wish to take a special, private tour can still do so virtually from the comfort of their own home by booking at tcwr.org/virtual-private-tours.