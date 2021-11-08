Coronavirus in Arkansas: 11 new deaths as active cases fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases fell by 306, to 4,274.

There were 11 COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,508.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 516,386. There are 289 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 65 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s 4,200,620 vaccine doses received, 3,208,377 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,409,440 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 292,494 have received their first dose.

The Arkansas counties with the most new cases added today are:

Sebastian – 14

Pulaski – 14

Benton – 12

Our COVID report shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations. This is a good trend, but we need to work to get first doses up. I am in Israel, and everything is wide open because of their high vaccination rate. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please make the decision to do so. pic.twitter.com/Xo8uhbjBwb — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 8, 2021

“Our COVID report shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “This is a good trend, but we need to work to get first doses up.”