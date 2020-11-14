Coronavirus in Arkansas: 11 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s daily COVID-19 update Saturday.

Arkansas saw 1,349 new confirmed cases combined with 499 new probable cases for a total of 1,848 new cases across the Natural State. The number of active cases increased by 780 to a total of 16,553.

Since the last day, 11 additional Arkansans have died due to the virus, bringing the total to 2,159.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 812. Of those 812 COVID-19 patients, 121 are on ventilators — an increase of 17 over the previous day.

Across the state, 12,063 PCR tests were performed in the last day, along with 2,234 antigen tests.

The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski, 201; Washington, 193; Benton, 140; Saline, 87; and White, 80.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement along with the new numbers.

“There are 1,848 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Any future success in our battle against this virus will be determined by the actions of everyone,” Hutchinson said, “We all must do our part to protect ourselves and our neighbors against COVID-19.”

There are 1,848 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Any future success in our battle against this virus will be determined by the actions of everyone. We all must do our part to protect ourselves and our neighbors against COVID-19.



Full report: pic.twitter.com/b31eBrK5b8 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 14, 2020

The latest information comes just a day after Hutchinson announced the creation of a COVID-19 Winter Task Force, lead by doctors and officials from around the state.