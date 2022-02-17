LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,149 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, February 17 during his weekly media briefing.

There are 12,484 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, a decrease of 482.

A total of 931 people are hospitalized which is a decrease of 73. There are 142 people on ventilators, a decrease of 13.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 10,235.

Of the state’s 5,008,290 vaccine doses, 3,930,975 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 370,506 people have received only their first dose, while 1,560,933 people are fully vaccinated.

Hutchinson also mentioned during his briefing that the governor’s office will no longer give daily COVID-19 updates. The information will be released primarily through the Arkansas Department of Health.

The governor said that his office will only give COVID-19 updates during his weekly media briefings.

The full briefing can be viewed here.