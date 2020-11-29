Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,221 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

Across the Natural State there have been a reported 1,019 new confirmed cases combined with 202 new probable cases for a total of 1,221 cases of the coronavirus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has decreased by 58 to 16,884.

COVID-19’s death toll increased by 21. In total, 2,470 Arkansans have now died due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state increased by 20 to 1,030. Of those patients, 185 are on ventilators — an increase of two over the previous day.

The five counties with the most new confirmed and probable cases in the last day are: Pulaski, 198; Washington, 90; Benton, 80; Saline, 73; and Craighead, 61.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement regarding the ADH’s latest update.

“We have 1,221 new COVID-19 cases with a plus 20 in hospitalizations and 21 new deaths. I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers,” Hutchinson said, “We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas.”