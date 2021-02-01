Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,226 new cases, 27 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas for February 1, 2021.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases and 16,665 active cases. Arkansas saw an increase of 27 deaths for a total of 4,895.

“We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on January 1. We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 175; White, 79; Benton, 76; Washington, 54; and Faulkner, 53.

