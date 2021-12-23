Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,314 new cases reported, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,314 new cases due to COVID-19 on Thursday, with 13 additional deaths.

There are now 8,595 total active cases, an increase of 633 from Wednesday.

The state has received 4,448,220 doses and administered 3,652,689 of them, for a rate of 82.1%.

There are 1,496,123 Arkansans fully vaccinated, while 347,328 have received their first dose.

The number of hospitalized patients stands at 495, with 107 of those on ventilators.

The counties with the most new cases added today are:

Pulaski – 175

Craighead – 169

Benton – 96

Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated that this is expected to be the last full day of data until next week.

I expect today to be the last day of full data until next week due to the Christmas holiday. Let’s stay safe this week as we gather with family. pic.twitter.com/r1EqUeWHcA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 23, 2021

“Let’s stay safe this week as we gather with family,” he added.