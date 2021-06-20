Coronavirus in Arkansas: 133 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 133 new COVID-19 cases and xxx additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, June 20.

There are 2,464 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 261 people are hospitalized and 64 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 5,874.

There have been 43,094 PCR tests this month and 23,102 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 31

Benton – 13

Saline – 12

Of the state’s 2,679,100 vaccine doses, 2,085,280 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,863 people have received only their first dose, while 967,307 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report of increased hospitalizations is particularly concerning,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We know the vaccine can dramatically reduce your risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, so take some time this week to go out and get the shot.”