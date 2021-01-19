Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,331 new cases, 43 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,331 new cases and 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, January 19 in Little Rock.

The state’s death toll now stands at 3,621.

There are currently 1,265 (+2) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, the governor said, including 209 (-7) individuals on ventilators.

With 2,271 additional Arkansans now considered recovered from the virus, active cases are down by a net 1854 to 20,940, Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

  1. Pulaski – 268
  2. Benton – 132
  3. Washington – 118
  4. Faulkner – 85
  5. Sebastian – 70

The state reported 6,074 PCR and 2,281 antigen test results received yesterday.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, January 19 below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers