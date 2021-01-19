Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,331 new cases, 43 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,331 new cases and 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, January 19 in Little Rock.

The state’s death toll now stands at 3,621.

There are currently 1,265 (+2) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, the governor said, including 209 (-7) individuals on ventilators.

With 2,271 additional Arkansans now considered recovered from the virus, active cases are down by a net 1854 to 20,940, Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Pulaski – 268 Benton – 132 Washington – 118 Faulkner – 85 Sebastian – 70

The state reported 6,074 PCR and 2,281 antigen test results received yesterday.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, January 19 below: