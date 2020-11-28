Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,349 new cases, 13 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

Arkansas saw 1,176 confirmed cases of the coronavirus combined with 182 probable cases for a total of 1,349 cases of COVID-19 across the Natural State.

The state’s death count increased by 34, bringing the total number of Arkansans who have died due to the coronavirus to 2,449.

The number of active cases across the state increased by 34, making Arkansas’ total number of active cases 16,942.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by one to 1,010. Of those patients, 183 are on ventilators — a decrease of nine over the previous day.

The ADH broke down the case numbers by county. The five counties with the most probable cases added in the last day are: Pulaski, 122; Benton, 68; Sebastian, 66; Saline, 64; Washington, 59.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the new numbers.

“There are 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is down from last Saturday, but we will know more in the coming ten days as to how we did over Thanksgiving,” Hutchinson said, “Continue to take every precaution and let’s not let up.”

