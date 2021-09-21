Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,401 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, September 21.

There are 14,225 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 993 people are hospitalized and 278 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,499.

Of the state’s 3,717,390 vaccine doses, 2,850,663 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 301,069 people have received only their first dose, while 1,312,459 people are fully vaccinated.

The governor’s briefing can be viewed above.