Coronavirus in Arkansas: 142 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, October 18.

There are 5,952 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 460 people are hospitalized and 131 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,202.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 14

Sebastian – 11

Craighead – 11

Of the state’s 3,955,230 vaccine doses, 3,027,814 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 285,393 people have received only their first dose, while 1,373,695 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our COVID case report continues to bring better news. Let’s work this week to increase first doses of the vaccine. I’m hopeful we can continue the trends we’ve seen over the past month,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter.