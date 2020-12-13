Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,450 new cases, 34 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,248, coupled with 202 new probable cases — bringing the number of total new cases to 1,450.

The number of active cases across the Natural State decreased by 94.

The Coronavirus’ death toll increased by 34, bringing the total number of Arkansans that have died due to the virus to 2,945.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 1,057. Of those patients in hospitals, 181 are on ventilators — an increase of four over the previous day.

The ADH released the updated list of five counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 180; Washington, 121; Benton, 84; Craighead, 78; Saline, 47.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement with the latest report.

“There are 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is a decrease from last Sunday, and we also saw a decrease in hospitalizations,” Hutchinson said. “We must continue to be diligent and do our part.”