Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,459 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,459 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday, July 21.

There are 11,903 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 848 people are hospitalized and 156 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,020.

There have been 96,276 PCR tests this month and 48,539 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 243
  • Washington – 135
  • Benton – 96

Of the state’s 2,763,160 vaccine doses, 2,246,166 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 257,895 people have received only their first dose, while 1,034,033 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccination numbers are better this week, but hospitalizations and ventilator usage increased once again,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “The vaccines protect against the Delta Variant, and we need everyone to do their part. Get the shot today to protect yourself and those you care about.”

