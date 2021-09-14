Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,544 new cases, 36 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,544 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, September 14.

There are 17,084 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,097 people are hospitalized and 2,554 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,334.

Of the state’s 3,646,870 vaccine doses, 2,807,203 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 312,002 people have received only their first dose, while 1,285,371 people are fully vaccinated.

