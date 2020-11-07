Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,598 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

Arkansas saw 1,278 new confirmed cases coupled with 320 new probable cases for a total of 1,598 new cases of the coronavirus.

The number of active cases across the state increased by 738 to a total of 12,152.

Twelve Arkansans died from the virus, bringing the total death count up to 2,068.

Sixteen patients were hospitalized, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals to 722. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by one to a total of 106.

Benton County came in first for new COVID-19 cases with 134. Washington County ranked third with 120.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Twitter with the new numbers.

“There are 1,598 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our rising cases are still of great concern. This virus travels darkly and silently though our communities,” Hutchinson said, “We all have to protect each other and we need everyone to pull together. A united Arkansas is what will win this fight.”