Coronavirus in Arkansas: 160 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 160 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, May 29.

There are 2,009 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 195 people are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,830.

There have been 76,454 PCR tests this month and 38,267 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 26
  • Benton – 18
  • Saline – 14

Of the state’s 2,622,010 vaccine doses, 1,975,520 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,178 people have received only their first dose, while 901,910 people are fully vaccinated.

“With no new COVID-19 deaths and a decreased number of new cases compared to last week, we’re trending in the right direction. Arkansans know what to do to protect themselves from this virus, and our case reports continue to reflect that,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.

