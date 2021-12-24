Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,719 new cases, 24 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,719 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Friday, with 24 additional deaths.

Cases considered active increased by 977 to 9,572.

There are 491 Arkansans currently hopsitalized due to the virus, with 108 of them on ventilators.

Of the state’s 4,448,220 vaccine doses received, 3,661,412 have been administered, for a rate of 82.3%

The total of fully vaccinated people in the state is 1,497,795, while 348,412 are partially immunized.

The counties reporting the most new cases today are: