Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,749 new cases, 33 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,749 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, September 11.

There are 19,853 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,131 people are hospitalized and 292 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,232.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 127

Pulaski – 125

Washington – 120

Of the state’s 3,637,540 vaccine doses, 2,792,592 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 316,216 people have received only their first dose, while 1,276,195 people are fully vaccinated.