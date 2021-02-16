Coronavirus in Arkansas: 177 new cases as testing dips due to winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday as the state’s testing dipped due to the ongoing winter weather crisis.

There are now 9,104 cases of the virus considered ‘active’ in Arkansas, down by 1,390 over the previous day.

The statewide death toll rose to 5,287 (+12) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Washington: 24

Jefferson: 18

Pulaski: 18

Lonoke: 15

Benton: 14

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped by four to 638, including 110 patients on ventilators (-1).

You can watch Hutchinson’s full press conference from Tuesday, February 16 below: