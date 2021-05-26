Coronavirus in Arkansas: 183 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 183 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, May 26.

There are 183 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 189 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,975.

There have been 68,511 PCR tests this month and 33,920 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 35

Benton – 21

Lonoke – 15

Of the state’s 2,618,130 vaccine doses, 1,950,001 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 239,143 people have received only their first dose, while 887,419 people are fully vaccinated.

“I am so sure more vaccinations are the key to beating COVID that we are offering a @MyARLottery ticket or @ARGameandFish certificate for fishing/hunting licenses for those who take a shot. 50% of Arkansas adults have had at least 1 shot, but today’s numbers show that’s not enough,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.