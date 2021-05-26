Coronavirus in Arkansas: 183 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 183 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, May 26.

There are 183 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 189 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,975.

There have been 68,511 PCR tests this month and 33,920 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 35
  • Benton – 21
  • Lonoke – 15

Of the state’s 2,618,130 vaccine doses, 1,950,001 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 239,143 people have received only their first dose, while 887,419 people are fully vaccinated.

“I am so sure more vaccinations are the key to beating COVID that we are offering a @MyARLottery ticket or @ARGameandFish certificate for fishing/hunting licenses for those who take a shot. 50% of Arkansas adults have had at least 1 shot, but today’s numbers show that’s not enough,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers