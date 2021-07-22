Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,860 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 1,860 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths due to the virus in the state on Thursday, July 22.

There are 12,779 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 849 people are hospitalized and 158 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,035.

There have been 105,988 PCR tests this month and 54,723 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 263

Benton – 144

Saline – 117

Of the state’s 2,763,160 vaccine doses, 2,255,434 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 262,608 people have received only their first dose, while 1,036,479 people are fully vaccinated.

The dashboard reports just over 40% of people are fully vaccinated, while more than 10% of people in the state are partially vaccinated.