Coronavirus in Arkansas: 188 new cases, 3 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 188 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, May 6.

There are 2,151 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 177 people are hospitalized and 34 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,757.

There have been 3,565 PCR tests this month and 819 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 26

Craighead – 18

Faulkner – 16

Of the state’s 2,538,070 vaccine doses, 1,777,556 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 262,640 people have received only their first dose, while 785,271 people are fully vaccinated.

“When the first vaccines were distributed in December, we had over 1,000 hospitalizations and nearly 21,000 active cases. Looking at today’s report, we can tell the vaccine is effective. Getting vaccinated protects you, your neighbors, and all those you care about,” Hutchinson said.