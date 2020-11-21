Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,905 new cases, 16 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The Natural State saw 1,433 new confirmed cases coupled with 472 probable cases for a total of 1,905 new cases in the last day.

The total number of active cases increased by 385 to 17,745.

Across the state 16 people died, bringing the Coronavirus death toll to 2,337 Arkansans.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 10 to 925. Of those hospitalized patients, 154 are on ventilator — an increase of two over the previous day.

The five counties with the most new cases were updated — those are Pulaski: 158; Washington: 147; Benton: 116; Sebastian: 90; and Saline: 83.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement along with the updated numbers.

“There are 1,905 new COVID-19 cases in AR w/almost 15,000 PCR & antigen tests in the last 24 hrs. New cases are still trending up,” Hutchinson said, “Even though our growth rate is less than many areas of the country, we still need to pull together & be mindful of the threat around us.”