Coronavirus in Arkansas: 192 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 192 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, May 13.

There are 2,045 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 176 people are hospitalized and 35 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,783.

There have been 2,812 PCR tests this month and 524 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 42

Benton – 20

Washington– 16

Of the state’s 2,583,640 vaccine doses, 1,842,170 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 241,773 people have received only their first dose, while 829,921 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our case numbers and hospitalizations continue to remain at the levels we’ve seen over the past week,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We still have work to do on the vaccination front, but we had a good day with an increase of over 10,000 doses administered. I hope you’ll do your part to protect your community.”