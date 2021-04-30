Coronavirus in Arkansas: 196 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 196 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, April 30.

There are 1,966 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 166 people are hospitalized and 28 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,739.

There have been 3,516 PCR tests this month and 685 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 28

Washington – 27

Craighead – 18

Of the state’s 2,515,590 vaccine doses, 1,710,985 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 283,775 people have received only their first dose, while 740,648 people are fully vaccinated.