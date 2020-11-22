Coronavirus in Arkansas: 20 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

Across the Natural State, there were 1,277 new confirmed cases combined with 75 new probable cases for a total of 1,352 cases in Arkansas.

The number of active cases decreased by 99 to 17,646.

In addition, 20 Arkansans died due to the virus, bringing state’s the Coronavirus death toll to 2,357.

37 additional COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 962. Of those patients, 163 are on ventilators — an increase of nine over the previous day.

The ADH also updated the list of counties with the most confirmed cases. Those counties are Pulaski, 155; Washington, 155; Benton, 74; Craighead, 52; Saline; 49.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also released a statement with the new numbers.

“There are 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in AR. We saw another increase in hospitalizations yesterday. At this rate we will soon have over 1,000 hospitalized due to COVID-19,” Hutchinson said, “Let’s remember the threat this is to our loved ones & the stress this puts on our heroic healthcare workers.”