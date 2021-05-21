Coronavirus in Arkansas: 201 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 201 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, May 21.

There are 2,056 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 188 people are hospitalized and 32 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,811.

There have been 56,618 PCR tests this month and 28,915 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 37

Benton – 39

Garland – 20

Of the state’s 2,612,360 vaccine doses, 1,916,696 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 240,125 people have received only their first dose, while 869,356 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows another good day for vaccinations, with the highest increase in doses administered this week. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we have the doses needed to continue protecting Arkansans from this virus,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.