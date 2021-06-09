Coronavirus in Arkansas: 201 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 201 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 9.

There are 1,659 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 216 people are hospitalized and 40 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,854.

There have been 15,990 PCR tests this month and 7,467 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 28

Benton, Jefferson, Washington – 13

Faulkner – 11

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,026,945 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 235,005 people have received only their first dose, while 930,652 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows similar case numbers compared to last week but shows an increase in hospitalizations,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “While active cases are declining, this rise in hospitalizations is a reminder of caution and a reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19”.