Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,033 new cases, 1,761 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released its daily update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The ADH reported 1,643 new cases confirmed through PCR testing and 390 new cases deemed probable by antigen testing. This brings the total number of new cases to 2,033.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased by 252 to 24,238.

Across Arkansas 1,761 have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 205,462.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 20 Arkansans have died due to the virus — brining the Coronavirus’ death toll to 3,479 across the natural state.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 18 to 1,234. Of those patients, 194 are on ventilators — a decrease of three from the previous day.

The ADH also update the list of counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 292; Benton, 213; Washington, 186; Sebastian, 112; Faulkner, 74.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the latest ADH report.

“There are 2,033 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. There are also an additional 18 hospitalizations,” he said, “New cases lead to increased hospitalizations which affect anyone needing treatment in a hospital, not just those with COVID-19.”