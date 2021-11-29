Coronavirus in Arkansas: 207 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, November 29.

There are 5,364 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 390 people are hospitalized, up 27 from yesterday, and 65 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases are:

Pulaski – 22

Washington – 19

Benton – 17

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,655.

Of the state’s 4,398,500 vaccine doses, 3,398,672 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 325,775 people have received only their first dose, while 1,440,541 people are fully vaccinated.

“Let’s continue to push our vaccinations, and tomorrow we will discuss the new Omicron variant at the news briefing,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.