Coronavirus in Arkansas: 214 new cases, one additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 214 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, May 27.

There are 2,016 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 201 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,830.

There have been 74,473 PCR tests this month and 37,281 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 35

Saline – 23

Washington – 19

Of the state’s 2,622,010 vaccine doses, 1,967,771 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,025 people have received only their first dose, while 897,869 people are fully vaccinated.

“With over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, we’ve made great progress toward our goal. Our case numbers continue to remain steady, but we will see these numbers decline with an increase in vaccinations. Please do your part to help your community,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.