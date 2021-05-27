Coronavirus in Arkansas: 218 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 218 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, May 27.

There are 2,008 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 203 people are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,829.

There have been 71,630 PCR tests this month and 35,734 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Faulkner – 22
  • Pulaski – 21
  • Washington – 14

Of the state’s 2,621,910 vaccine doses, 1,957,861 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,891 people have received only their first dose, while 891,618 people are fully vaccinated.

“The number of fully immunized people in Arkansas rose by 4,199 yesterday, and 7,860 more people were vaccinated. I think everyday about what more we can do to encourage and incentivize vaccines, but it is really up to each individual. Let’s keep encouraging each other,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.

