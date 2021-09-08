Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,181 new cases, 34 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media address on Wednesday, September 8.

There are 19,500 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,290 people are hospitalized and 320 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,142.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Washington – 196
  • Benton – 170
  • Pulaski – 159

Of the state’s 3,582,910 vaccine doses, 2,762,207 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 323,204 people have received only their first dose, while 1,258,009 people are fully vaccinated.

The full address can be viewed below.

