Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,203 new cases, 41 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,203 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, August 17.

There are 23,783 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,410 people are hospitalized and 328 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,539.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 223

Benton – 216

Washington – 206

Of the state’s 3,203,500 vaccine doses, 2,537,024 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 354,430 people have received only their first dose, while 1,135,361 people are fully vaccinated.

“We’re getting closer to 50% of Arkansans vaccinated,” Hutchinson said. “It’s vital that we continue to get vaccinated to provide those layers of protections for our students under 12 who cannot get vaccinated. Let’s keep pushing forward to fight this virus.”