Coronavirus in Arkansas: 222 active cases in state’s public schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 222 active cases of COVID-19 among Arkansas public schools, according to a congregate settings report released by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wasn’t surprised by the figure.

“To me, it seems like a very modest number compared to the 480,000 students that we have out there,” Hutchinson said. “With this number, it’s no surprise at all.”

Hutchinson said the figure reflected cases before school activity had started.

“If there was an infection, the students would have got that outside of school activities for it to be a statistic right now,” he said.

The full congregate setting report will be available on the Arkansas Department of Health website later this Thursday. The report will only identify districts with more than five positive cases due to privacy reasons, the governor said.

According to initial data released by Hutchinson at his daily COVID-19 press conference, there have been 441 cumulative cases among students since June 15 and 101 among faculty and staff.

Among the state’s colleges and universities, there are 41 active cases of coronavirus.

This is a developing story.