Coronavirus in Arkansas: 222 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 222 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, May 7.

There are 2,176 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 175 people are hospitalized and 37 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,759.

There have been 3,086 PCR tests this month and 573 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 37

Pulaski, Washington – 24

Faulkner – 17

Of the state’s 2,545,360 vaccine doses, 1,790,444 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 256,312 people have received only their first dose, while 795,017 people are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see similar case numbers to last week’s report. Our vaccine supply in the state is plentiful, and we are prepared to vaccinate any Arkansan 16 and older. Check with the Department of Health to find a vaccine appointment near you,” Hutchinson said.