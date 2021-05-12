Coronavirus in Arkansas: 224 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 224 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, May 12.

There are 2,038 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 169 people are hospitalized and 42 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,777.

There have been 2,231 PCR tests this month and 622 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 44

Benton – 34

Saline – 20

Of the state’s 2,579,000 vaccine doses, 1,832,076 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 246,104 people have received only their first dose, while 822,457 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our active cases have declined by over 100 since this time last week, signaling a continued trend in the right direction. We hope to see vaccination numbers increase, especially for those in the 12-15-year-old category. The doses are available, so get your shot today,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.