Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,245 new cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 1,801 coupled with 444 new probable cases for a total of 2,245 new cases of the Coronavirus across the Natural State.

The number of active cases increased by 575 to a total of 18,607.

In the last day 34 Arkansans died due to COVID-19, bringing the virus’ death count to 2,620 in Arkansas.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals increased by 15 to 1,056. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by 13 to 178.

The ADH broke down the five counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 246; Washington, 212; Benton, 115; Sebastian, 94; and Faulkner, 93.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on twitter with the new statistics.

“There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws,” hutchinson said, “Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers