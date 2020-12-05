Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,245 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 1,801 coupled with 444 new probable cases for a total of 2,245 new cases of the Coronavirus across the Natural State.

The number of active cases increased by 575 to a total of 18,607.

In the last day 34 Arkansans died due to COVID-19, bringing the virus’ death count to 2,620 in Arkansas.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals increased by 15 to 1,056. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by 13 to 178.

The ADH broke down the five counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 246; Washington, 212; Benton, 115; Sebastian, 94; and Faulkner, 93.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on twitter with the new statistics.

“There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws,” hutchinson said, “Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.”