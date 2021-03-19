Coronavirus in Arkansas: 228 new cases, 14 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

228 new cases were added in the Friday, March 19 update. 14 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,529 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 36; Benton, 26; Craighead, 18; Sebastian, 10; and White, 10.

“Overall, total cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. We are working hard to immunize every eligible Arkansan. 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard have been deployed to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions as we close in on one-million vaccines. Let’s continue to work together on getting to the other side of this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, 924,526 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.