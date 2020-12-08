Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,283 new cases, 39 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,283 new cases and 39 additional deaths in Arkansas during his weekly virus update on Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide rose to 1081 (+28), Hutchinson, said, including 182 patients on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:
- Pulaski County: 230
- Washington County: 175
- Benton County: 118
- Garland County: 118
- Faulkner County: 115
There were 9332 PCR tests and 3981 antigen tests administered statewide in the last 24 hours.
Watch Gov. Hutchinson’s full weekly COVID-19 update below: