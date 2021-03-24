Coronavirus in Arkansas: 231 new cases, 13 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

231 new cases were added in the Wednesday, March 24 update. 13 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,560 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Sebastian, 42; Washington, 29; Pulaski, 26; Benton, 17; Baxter, 7; Crawford, 7; and Faulkner, 7.

Of the state’s more than 1.7 million vaccine doses, more than 1 million doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

“We continue to see some of the lowest numbers we’ve seen since the early days of this pandemic. This trend can continue if we all do our part. If it’s your turn, get vaccinated today for a healthier community,” Hutchinson said.