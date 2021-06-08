Coronavirus in Arkansas: 231 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 231 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas during his weekly media address on Tuesday, June 8.

There are 1,656 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 204 people are hospitalized and 37 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,852.

There have been 13,570 PCR tests this month and 6,321 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 34
  • Independence – 16
  • Saline – 15

Of the state’s 2,651,460 vaccine doses, 2,019,977 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 235,953 people have received only their first dose, while 926,483 people are fully vaccinated.

The full address can be viewed below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers