Coronavirus in Arkansas: 231 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 231 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas during his weekly media address on Tuesday, June 8.

There are 1,656 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 204 people are hospitalized and 37 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,852.

There have been 13,570 PCR tests this month and 6,321 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 34

Independence – 16

Saline – 15

Of the state’s 2,651,460 vaccine doses, 2,019,977 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 235,953 people have received only their first dose, while 926,483 people are fully vaccinated.

